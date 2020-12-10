UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2018 General Elections Administered Much Better Than 2013: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

2018 general elections administered much better than 2013: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said 2018 general elections were administered much better as compared to 2013.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, "all this whining from these two spoilt brats is nothing but a failed effort to save their respective Dad's looted wealth!".

He said, "Petitions filed in 2013: 133, Petitions filed in 2018: 102".

He said, "Both @BBhuttoZardari & @MaryamNSharif should get real jobs & workfor a living for once."The minister said positions are available in various export oriented industries as the nation is growing at a rapid speed under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Ali Haider 2018 All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific announces resumption of daily Dubai-M ..

14 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroy 2 Houthi vessels in Red Sea

49 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 68.45 million

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Now that we have a vaccine, is &#039;no ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.