ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Europe is heating faster than the global average as new data indicates that last year was the warmest on record.

While globally the year was the second warmest, a series of heatwaves helped push the region to a new high mark.

Over the past five years, global temperatures were, on average, just over 1C warmer than at the end of the 19th century.

In Europe, in the same period, temperatures were almost 2C warmer.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the physical signs of climate change and impacts on our planet have gathered pace in the past five years, which were the hottest on record, the BBC reported The European data, which comes from the EU's Copernicus Climate Service, 11 of the 12 warmest years on record on the continent have occurred since 2000.

The European State of the Climate 2019 shows that warm conditions and summer heatwaves saw drought in many parts of central Europe.

While the UK saw a new all-time high temperature recorded in Cambridge in July, in many places across the continent, the weather was 3-4C warmer than normal.

The hot summer weather across Europe was followed by one of the wettest Novembers on record, with rainfall almost four times the normal amount in western and southern Europe.

The European Arctic region though was below the high temperatures seen in recent years, just 0.9C higher than average.

Taken together, the data show "a clear warming trend across the last four decades." "Europe has indeed been warming significantly faster than the global average," said Prof Rowan Sutton, director of science (climate) at the UK's National Centre for Atmospheric Science.

"This is for two reasons. First, land regions in general are warming faster than the oceans, largely because the greater availability of moisture over the oceans damps the rate of warming.""Secondly, reductions in specific forms of air pollution have contributed to the recent warming in Europe, particularly in summer," Sutton said.