UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2019 Was Europe's Warmest Year On Record: Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

2019 was Europe's warmest year on record: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Europe is heating faster than the global average as new data indicates that last year was the warmest on record.

While globally the year was the second warmest, a series of heatwaves helped push the region to a new high mark.

Over the past five years, global temperatures were, on average, just over 1C warmer than at the end of the 19th century.

In Europe, in the same period, temperatures were almost 2C warmer.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the physical signs of climate change and impacts on our planet have gathered pace in the past five years, which were the hottest on record, the BBC reported The European data, which comes from the EU's Copernicus Climate Service, 11 of the 12 warmest years on record on the continent have occurred since 2000.

The European State of the Climate 2019 shows that warm conditions and summer heatwaves saw drought in many parts of central Europe.

While the UK saw a new all-time high temperature recorded in Cambridge in July, in many places across the continent, the weather was 3-4C warmer than normal.

The hot summer weather across Europe was followed by one of the wettest Novembers on record, with rainfall almost four times the normal amount in western and southern Europe.

The European Arctic region though was below the high temperatures seen in recent years, just 0.9C higher than average.

Taken together, the data show "a clear warming trend across the last four decades." "Europe has indeed been warming significantly faster than the global average," said Prof Rowan Sutton, director of science (climate) at the UK's National Centre for Atmospheric Science.

"This is for two reasons. First, land regions in general are warming faster than the oceans, largely because the greater availability of moisture over the oceans damps the rate of warming.""Secondly, reductions in specific forms of air pollution have contributed to the recent warming in Europe, particularly in summer," Sutton said.

Related Topics

UK Weather Century World Europe Drought Same Cambridge July 2019 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

4 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

4 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

4 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.