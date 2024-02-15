202 NOCs issued to businessmen

The business facilitation centre issued 202 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to businessmen during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The business facilitation centre issued 202 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to businessmen during the last one month.

This was told during Director Public Relations Khurshid Jilani’s visit to the centre here on Thursday. He checked attendance of staff at the counter, implementation of applications, and facilities.

He also talked to applicants and inquired about working at the centre.