Open Menu

202 NOCs Issued To Businessmen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM

202 NOCs issued to businessmen

The business facilitation centre issued 202 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to businessmen during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The business facilitation centre issued 202 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to businessmen during the last one month.

This was told during Director Public Relations Khurshid Jilani’s visit to the centre here on Thursday. He checked attendance of staff at the counter, implementation of applications, and facilities.

He also talked to applicants and inquired about working at the centre.

Related Topics

Business Visit

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Ind ..

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

7 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

6 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

7 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

7 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

13 minutes ago
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

28 minutes ago
 Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

11 minutes ago
 PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 16

PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 16

3 minutes ago
 Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS- ..

Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP

3 minutes ago
 South Punjab Secretariat nears completion

South Punjab Secretariat nears completion

3 minutes ago
 Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fir ..

Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan