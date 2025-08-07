202 Professional Beggars Nabbed In Ongoing Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) As many as 202 professional beggars have been detained in the ongoing crackdown across the garrison city.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani had been underway for the last 25 days to make the city free of the menace of beggary.
He said special squads were taking action against the professional beggars as most of them were even involved in theft, drug trafficking and other crimes.
Strict surveillance was being maintained to prevent begging on busy roads and markets, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology21 seconds ago
-
Rally organizes to mark Independence Day celebrations, SSP distributes flowers to students24 seconds ago
-
Dera wears festive look as Independence Day draws near26 seconds ago
-
Illegal pesticide sales, accused arrested28 seconds ago
-
Superfruit Mangoes best natural source to heal various human deficiencies, boost immunity, says nutr ..30 seconds ago
-
SCN, SRSP urge action against deforestation in KP37 seconds ago
-
UNHCR urges Pakistan to exempt Afghans with international protection needs from involuntary return40 seconds ago
-
Self meter reading initiative attracts over 1 million users43 seconds ago
-
202 professional beggars nabbed in ongoing crackdown46 seconds ago
-
Around 131,817 foreign jobs available with BEOE31 minutes ago
-
Minority week to promote unity in Punjab: Sardar Ramash31 minutes ago
-
LUMHS Jamshoro organizes free medical camp by on independence day31 minutes ago