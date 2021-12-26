202 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :In a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, motor vehicle examiner Kasur challaned 202 vehicles, impounded 86 vehicles as well as imposed a total fine of Rs 187,500 on the owners in the district during December 2021.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, motor vehicle examiner Danish Ali said that on the direction of district regional transport authority secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed, many vehicles were checked on a daily basis by setting up pickets in various areas of the district.

He said during December 2021, the team challaned 202 smoky vehicles and 86 were impounded with a total fine of Rs 182,500 imposed on vehicle owners during checking.

He said, apart of this, many vehicles were challaned for over-loading, violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and fitting substandard CNG cylinders and warned that people should keep their vehicles in order, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.