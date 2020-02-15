UrduPoint.com
2020 A Year Of Change: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while terming the media reports about London plan as conspiracy has said London plan is not in his knowledge but 2020 is year of change.In an interview here Saturday he said " we believe in political democracy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while terming the media reports about London plan as conspiracy has said London plan is not in his knowledge but 2020 is year of change.In an interview here Saturday he said " we believe in political democracy.

This government can neither run politics nor economy . Therefore, we think 2020 is year of change.The way economic situation is running, every person is victim of inflation, unemployment and poverty, he remarks.The way government has imposed IMF budget on us and new taxes are being levied under this deal, the people of Pakistan can not tolerate it for long.

People are fed up and we think change should come, he underlined.He went on to say the politicians and political party which don't side with masses, they have no political future. Real change is brought by people.Opposition and people of Pakistan have multiple options.

Government is hell bent up imprisoning opposition in jails to rule the country with ease, he underlined.He held Maulana Fazl ur Rehman March is not in my knowledge. But our struggle is against inflation and IMF sponsored budget.He announced to launch march in the month of March.

As soon as I announced to start march Imran Khan's NAB issued notice to me and tried to intimidate and threaten me. But we will not back track.

We will go to every possible extent to resolve the problems facing the people and steer the people out of this scourge because we thing only elected government can address their problems.When the elected representative run the government then country will prosper, he underscored.

We want government should leave IMF sponsored budget and bring people friendly budget so that people could get rid of price hike.We believe in Awami government and democracy and think we can serve the people only through democratic way.

We can ensure protection of economic rights of people through democratic way, he said."We don't accept this selected and will not accept some other selected too, he observed.Responding to a question he said we neither know with whom Maulana Fazl had reached any agreement nor we know who had held out any assurance to Maulana that government will stand finished within three months.We had united during dharna on this thing that we believe in democratic way and will bring about change through democratic way, he stated.

We were and will not be part of any agreement like this.To a question he said " I think every party has its role. I don't know about any London plan. Talks about London plan are only talks of intrigue, he added. No government or state should run as per some other will. We believe only and only in democracy, he remarked.

