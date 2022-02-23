UrduPoint.com

2020 Delhi Riots, 1991 Mass Rapes Of Kashmiri Women Scars On World's Conscience: FO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

2020 Delhi riots, 1991 mass rapes of Kashmiri women scars on world's conscience: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday said the reprehensible incidents of Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of IIOJK in 1991 continued to be scars on the collective conscience of the international community.

"Today, we somberly observe the second anniversary of the horrific Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and the 31st anniversary of the despicable mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 1991. These reprehensible incidents continue to be scars on the collective conscience of the international community," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the Delhi pogrom of February 2020 was one of the most harrowing manifestations of India's systematic campaign to discriminate against, dispossess and dehumanize the Muslim community.

The repugnant calls of 'shoot the traitors' by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the protests against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he added, only revealed the depth of the state-sanctioned hysteria and hatred prevailing in India against the Muslims, he added.

The spokesperson said in the aftermath of those calls, targeted campaigns against the Muslims aimed at discrediting their legitimate right to protest were launched, which resulted in the mass killings of Muslims and vandalization of their properties, businesses and heritage sites, and sacrilege of their religious places.

"Equally frightful is the grim memory of 23/24th February 1991, when Indian soldiers mercilessly raped more than 40 Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the IIOJK. Ever since, the victims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape are awaiting justice against Colonel K.S. Dalal, the main perpetrator, and his 125 associates of 4 Rajputana Rifles," he remarked.

He said for 31 years, the lack of accountability for the heinous act was a frightening example of the brazen impunity, which defined India's gruesome human rights violations in the IIOJK.

"The people of IIOJK would never forget this brutality by the Indian occupation forces, the scars and trauma of which cannot be healed until the perpetrators are punished for their heinous crimes," the spokesperson remarked.

He called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, especially Muslims, and take immediate measures against the worrying trajectory of Islamophobia which can regress into a genocide anytime.

"India must also be compelled to halt its state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, immediately cease human rights violations, lift the inhuman military siege, and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

