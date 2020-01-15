UrduPoint.com
2020 To Be Observed As Digitalization Year In KP: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that all policies have been finalized to observe 2020 as year of digitalization as per directive of Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that all policies have been finalized to observe 2020 as year of digitalization as per directive of Chief Minister.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that all government departments would be digitalized by the end of current year which will enhance efficiency of public departments by through less dependency on manual and paper work.

He said that the government has also planned to provide job opportunities to youth in science and IT sectors, adding training would be imparted to youth under Digital City Peshawar and Hari pur projects.

The Advisor said that initially monthly targets have been fixed for progress on digitalization process, adding "Durshal (gateway) Centres" would be set up in seven newly merged districts and in Haripur, Chitral and Kohat.

Under the project data of scientists would be collected from all public sector universities and steps would be taken to provide them research opportunities.

He further said the digitalization program would be extended to 12 more districts of the province in phase-II which would also include digitalization of revenue record.

He said digitizing the government affairs is the requirement of contemporary world adding that in the first instance, steps will be initiated for the digitization of Chief Minister Secretariat in order to expedite official's matters through a modern technological way thereby increasing efficiency in services delivery.

He further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa digitization initiative would be a role model for the rest of the provinces.

