UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 To Be Year Of Better Services To Patients: DG Nursing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

2020 to be year of better services to patients: DG Nursing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that 2020 would be the year of better services to the patients and prevention from diseases and nursing community would give full support in this regard.

In a press release issued here, the DGN said that at the start of new year every nurse committed to perform duties round the clock and welcome new challenges.

DG Nursing Kausar Perveen said that inclusion of more than 4300 charge nurses Grade-16 selected from PPSC was the gift of the Punjab government which definitely would improve the working and efficiency of the nursing sector and lesser the burden as well.

She said that the role of a nurse had great significance in the medical field. She said "A nurse is a witness to an opening eye to a dying one and she has to remain ready round the clock to discharge her duties in every circumstance."

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab PPSC 2020 From

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 minute ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 minute ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

46 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

46 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.