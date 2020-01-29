2020 to be year of better services to patients: DG Nursing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that 2020 would be the year of better services to the patients and prevention from diseases and nursing community would give full support in this regard.

In a press release issued here, the DGN said that at the start of new year every nurse committed to perform duties round the clock and welcome new challenges.

DG Nursing Kausar Perveen said that inclusion of more than 4300 charge nurses Grade-16 selected from PPSC was the gift of the Punjab government which definitely would improve the working and efficiency of the nursing sector and lesser the burden as well.

She said that the role of a nurse had great significance in the medical field. She said "A nurse is a witness to an opening eye to a dying one and she has to remain ready round the clock to discharge her duties in every circumstance."