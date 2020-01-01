UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 To Be Year Of Development, Economic Stability, Welfare Of The Masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:44 AM

2020 to be year of development, economic stability, welfare of the masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday 2020 would be year of national development, economic stability, welfare of the masses and improvement of life of the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday 2020 would be year of national development, economic stability, welfare of the masses and improvement of life of the common man.

In a tweet, she said people of Pakistan who faced difficulties in past, would have good news and colours in their lives. She expressed the hope that their expectations and aspirations would be fulfilled this year.

Dr Firdous Ashiaq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the national economy on right track by taking difficult and courageous decisions and fruits of these would reach to the general public soon.

She prayed that the new year should bring peace and security in Pakistan and entire world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Man 2020

Recent Stories

Top DPRK leader warns U.S. against falling into im ..

15 seconds ago

Foreign investment law takes effect in China

15 minutes ago

PTI govt heading in right direction, will achieve ..

25 minutes ago

Local Press: 2020 is just the beginning for the UA ..

30 minutes ago

The beat goes on: fireworks, smoke and tear gas st ..

45 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Quake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.