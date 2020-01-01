2020 to be year of development, economic stability, welfare of the masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday 2020 would be year of national development, economic stability, welfare of the masses and improvement of life of the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday 2020 would be year of national development, economic stability, welfare of the masses and improvement of life of the common man.

In a tweet, she said people of Pakistan who faced difficulties in past, would have good news and colours in their lives. She expressed the hope that their expectations and aspirations would be fulfilled this year.

Dr Firdous Ashiaq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the national economy on right track by taking difficult and courageous decisions and fruits of these would reach to the general public soon.

She prayed that the new year should bring peace and security in Pakistan and entire world.