2020 to be year of economic development: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the year 2020 would usher a new phase of economic development, progress and prosperity in the country.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said "The country's economy had been shifted from intensive care unit (ICU) to stability and during the year 2020, the focus will be on economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction and the uplift of poor through Ehsaas programme." He said that all the institutions of the country had been revamped and current account deficit had been reduced.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country's economy in the right direction. "The results of positive policies of the government will reach the common man" he added.

About Prime Minister Question hour, , he said, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad had moved a motion, but on the desire of the opposition, the matter had been referred to the committee concerned for deliberation.

As the opposition members started to make speeches during the Question Hour, Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood said that it was agreed in the meeting that the proceeding of the House would be run according to rules. "I ask the members of the opposition to obey the agreement reached between the government and opposition to run the affairs of the house according the rules." Khawaja Asif said that it was unfortunate that answers of the question had not been given by the treasury. He asked the government to run the affairs of the Parliament according to rules. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not attended the session of the house.

Raja Pervaiz Asharf said that it was unfortunate that the government hiked the price of petroleum products and LPG.