2020 to be year of Kashmiris freedom: Mishal Malik

Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Sunday hoped that 2020 would be an year of Kashmiris' freedom as the government of Pakistan was pleading their case at international level in effective manners.

Kashmiris had been experiencing worst human rights violation for the last five months as lock-down imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir on August 5 had crossed 155 days, she said while addressing the 'Family Gala, Games, Festival'.

A large number of minorities from across the country participated in the Family Gala arranged by 'The Logos'-an Non Governmental Organization, which was dedicated to Kashmiris to express solidarity with them on 'Self determination Day of Kashmir.' Addressing the moot she hailed the entire nation including minorities for standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle. "I feel honoured as minorities has dedicated their event to their Kashmiri brothers," she remarked.

"It is great to see the overwhelming support of Pakistani minorities towards Kashmir cause," she added.

Mishal said such event would send strong message to international community that the longstanding dispute of Kashmir should be resolved at the earliest.

For the last five months, Kashmiris were confined to their homes without food and medicine, she regretted and pointed out that the children were unable to attend their schools due to persistent lock down imposed by the Indian government.

She said every religion in the world preached peace and promoted inter-faith harmony, but unfortunately 'Hinduvta' mindset in India was violating moral and democratic norms and infringing the basic rights of its citizens by introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Leader, All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Abdul Hameed Lone said Pakistani government had internationalized Kashmir issue by highlighting Indian tyrannies in occupied valley effectively.

He urged the media, government and civil societies to step up their efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in benefiting manner to shake the conscience of International community.

The Logos Chairman Waseem Willam said the organization was intending to arrange such events across the country.

As many as 1,000 minorities from across the country thronged to the gala, he said.

He said the event was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the oftheir self-determination day.