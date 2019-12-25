UrduPoint.com
2020 To Bring Ease For Common Man: Aslam Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:46 PM

2020 to bring ease for common man: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqal said that clash among the institutions would be against the interest of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqal said that clash among the institutions would be against the interest of the country.

He said this while talking to media at a local hotel here Wednesday.

He said the country would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to his judicious policies.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 2020 would be a year of prosperity and it would bring ease in the lives of common man.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to wipe out corruption at all levels, adding that previous rulers were responsible for these ills.

The minister said steps were being taken to reduce price-hike of vegetables and other daily use items.

