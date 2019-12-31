2020 will be a year of outcomes: Ali zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said the government was taking revolutionary steps with unprecedented pace to boost the maritime sector in the country.

The 2020 will be a year of positive outcomes as Maritime Ministry was doing its best to implement the projects envisioned for the betterment of the Sector, he said during his visit at Kemari jetty in Karachi.

The Minister on last day of year 2019 visited markets and various places in Kemari to see the working conditions and the needs of the projects set to be launched in 2020, a press release said.

He also met with the locals and listened their problems.