UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Will Be A Year Of Outcomes: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:30 PM

2020 will be a year of outcomes: Ali zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday said the government was taking revolutionary steps with unprecedented pace to boost the maritime sector in the country.

The 2020 will be a year of positive outcomes as Maritime Ministry was doing its best to implement the projects envisioned for the betterment of the Sector, he said during his visit at Kemari jetty in Karachi.

The Minister on last day of year 2019 visited markets and various places in Kemari to see the working conditions and the needs of the projects set to be launched in 2020, a press release said.

He also met with the locals and listened their problems.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit 2019 2020 Market Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

22 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

22 minutes ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

27 minutes ago

US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuatio ..

28 minutes ago

Govt inherited fragile economy: Shafqat Mehmood

28 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per liter for ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.