UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Will Be Year Of Development And Prosperity: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:54 PM

2020 will be year of development and prosperity: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said the people of Pakistan have buried the politics of two families, ruling for many decades, and reposed confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.The Special Assistant said the opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy as when they are in power, they desire that the government should fulfill its constitutional tenure and when Imran Khan comes to power, they become uncomfortable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Peoples Party 2020 Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

No let up in miseries of IOK people as lockdown en ..

1 minute ago

NAB amendment ordinance-2019 challenged in Supreme ..

1 minute ago

Heavy blast hits Mogadishu, several feared dead: s ..

4 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday in the NBA

4 minutes ago

52 beggars caught in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.