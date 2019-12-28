2020 will be year of development and prosperity: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said the people of Pakistan have buried the politics of two families, ruling for many decades, and reposed confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.The Special Assistant said the opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy as when they are in power, they desire that the government should fulfill its constitutional tenure and when Imran Khan comes to power, they become uncomfortable.