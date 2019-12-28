UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Will Be Year Of Development, Prosperity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 03:57 PM

2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that year 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that year 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses.

In a tweet, she said the people of Pakistan have buried the politics of two families, ruling for many decades, and reposed confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said the opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy as when they were in power, they desired that the government should fulfill its constitutional tenure and when PM Imran Khan comes to power, they become uncomfortable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan likely to to perform ground breaking ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Multan

1 minute ago

Current rains, cold weather improve Kinnow quality ..

1 minute ago

SDGs 2030 agenda on Human Rights to provide civil, ..

1 minute ago

No let up in miseries of IOK people as lockdown en ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.