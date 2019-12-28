2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that year 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses.

In a tweet, she said the people of Pakistan have buried the politics of two families, ruling for many decades, and reposed confidence in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said the opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy as when they were in power, they desired that the government should fulfill its constitutional tenure and when PM Imran Khan comes to power, they become uncomfortable.