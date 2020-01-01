2020 year of development, economic revival: Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said 2020 is the year of development and economic revival as all the initiatives and reforms of the government would bear fruit in this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said 2020 is the year of development and economic revival as all the initiatives and reforms of the government would bear fruit in this year.

"The price hike of petroleum goods has occurred due to increase in global crude oil prices that affected our prices. 2020 is the year of delivering to the masses for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government," he said while addressing media outside the Parliament here.

He said most of the projects and initiatives of the government are ready for implementation with their financing being made that would help benefit the people at grass roots level. "Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Clean Green Pakistan and Ehsaas programmes would help create jobs and begin sustainable economic development," he added.

Referring to the Opposition's resistance against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance Amendment Bill, Amin said the Opposition's disagreement was incomprehensible. "The Opposition had been raising voice for amendment in the 'draconian' NAB Ordinance earlier but now they are opposing it. They want to defend the looters of public money and this would not happen." The government wanted to take the Opposition on board for public prosperity and welfare and they should cooperate for constructive opposition, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Member National Assembly (MNA) Syma Nadeem said the major challenge and goal of the government was to relieve the country from the huge debts of the prior regimes.

The welfare projects like Kamyam Jawan Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Health Insurance Card and others would help facilitate the poor masses in the prevailing inflation and economic crunch.

The reforms made by the government in various sectors would bear fruits in 2020 and would ease the miseries of the masses facing crisis.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said economic development with over 30.9 percent inflation, low growth and increased debt servicing was not possible.

There should be a joint collaboration of the government and the opposition for a clear roadmap to bring the national economy back on track, he added.

Commenting on the Army Act Amendment Bill, Senator Malik said the notification for the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was issued and there should be no more debate over the issue. However, he said our neighbouring country India had also given extension to its COAS Gen Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defense Staff where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed his team for organizing bloodshed of Muslims in the region. The succeeding Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane was involved in Muslim massacre in Gujrat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian National Security Adviser Agit Doval all had the same agenda. Therefore, it was necessary for Pakistan to complete her homework with unity among all stakeholders to confront any aggression of the enemy country India, he added.