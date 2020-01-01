UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Year Of Development, Economic Revival: Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:41 PM

2020 year of development, economic revival: Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said 2020 is the year of development and economic revival as all the initiatives and reforms of the government would bear fruit in this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said 2020 is the year of development and economic revival as all the initiatives and reforms of the government would bear fruit in this year.

"The price hike of petroleum goods has occurred due to increase in global crude oil prices that affected our prices. 2020 is the year of delivering to the masses for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government," he said while addressing media outside the Parliament here.

He said most of the projects and initiatives of the government are ready for implementation with their financing being made that would help benefit the people at grass roots level. "Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Clean Green Pakistan and Ehsaas programmes would help create jobs and begin sustainable economic development," he added.

Referring to the Opposition's resistance against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance Amendment Bill, Amin said the Opposition's disagreement was incomprehensible. "The Opposition had been raising voice for amendment in the 'draconian' NAB Ordinance earlier but now they are opposing it. They want to defend the looters of public money and this would not happen." The government wanted to take the Opposition on board for public prosperity and welfare and they should cooperate for constructive opposition, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Member National Assembly (MNA) Syma Nadeem said the major challenge and goal of the government was to relieve the country from the huge debts of the prior regimes.

The welfare projects like Kamyam Jawan Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Health Insurance Card and others would help facilitate the poor masses in the prevailing inflation and economic crunch.

The reforms made by the government in various sectors would bear fruits in 2020 and would ease the miseries of the masses facing crisis.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said economic development with over 30.9 percent inflation, low growth and increased debt servicing was not possible.

There should be a joint collaboration of the government and the opposition for a clear roadmap to bring the national economy back on track, he added.

Commenting on the Army Act Amendment Bill, Senator Malik said the notification for the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was issued and there should be no more debate over the issue. However, he said our neighbouring country India had also given extension to its COAS Gen Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defense Staff where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed his team for organizing bloodshed of Muslims in the region. The succeeding Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane was involved in Muslim massacre in Gujrat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian National Security Adviser Agit Doval all had the same agenda. Therefore, it was necessary for Pakistan to complete her homework with unity among all stakeholders to confront any aggression of the enemy country India, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Poor Rehman Malik Parliament Naya Pakistan Narendra Modi Oil Gujrat Same Price Money 2020 Muslim Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited Jobs Opposition Housing Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

19 minutes ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

44 minutes ago

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 ..

46 minutes ago

Press preview of painting exhibition on Friday

15 seconds ago

Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Female Pilgri ..

16 seconds ago

Green Line project to be operational in Karachi by ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.