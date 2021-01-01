UrduPoint.com
2021 To Be Of Investment, Prosperity Of Country & Balochistan; Farman

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Friday said 2021 would be the year of investment and prosperity of the country and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Friday said 2021 would be the year of investment and prosperity of the country and Balochistan.

In a statement, he said in 2020, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade has achieved several important targets saying several milestones have been attained in one year among them is a formulation of the first investment policy of the province, establishment of Ease of Doing Business Cell, establishment of liaison offices in Islamabad and Karachi, approval of special economic zones in Hub and Bostan, and Balochistan Investment Guide.

He said that the Balochistan Investment Guide was well received at the international level and was sent to diplomatic missions of 30 countries, it was also translated into Turkish and Chinese languages.

A letter of appreciation on politics was also written by the Foreign Ministry, he said adding in addition, a conference was held in Karachi in February in collaboration with the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority and the Department of Tourism.

Besides, the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade organized webinars for investors from different countries which were very successful.

He said these countries Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, Australia, South Africa, and others took part in the webinars due to these webinars, a large number of foreign investors were attracted to Balochistan and expressed interest in investing in various sectors.

He said that in a short span of one year under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, we have come a long way in development by making the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade functional and organized for investors and the business community.

These steps have restored the confidence of investors and they are coming to Balochistan, he said.

