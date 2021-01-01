2021 to be year of progress,development of Multan: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that new year would be the year of progress and development of historical city as mega projects for sewerage and cleanliness would be started in it.

In a statement issued in connection with new year, DC Aamir Khattak congratulated masses on the new year and prayed for blessings and good health of the citizens. He said that the new year 2021 would be the year of progress and development of the historical city. He said that sewerage was one of the major issue of the city and added that mega projects would be started in the new year to address the issues. He said that political leadership and additional chief secretary south Punjab was taking keen interest to resolve sewerage issue.

The deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would be requested for more funds under Mega Multan Package to purchase new machinery for Waste Management Company and to increase its manpower.

He announced that different projects would also be started in the new year to promote tourism in Multan by highlighting tradition,culture and history of the city. He said that improvement in traffic system would also be initiated to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

Aamir Khatta said that a big zoo in the main city of South Punjab was need of hour and added that administration was planning to give a gift to masses in shape of a zoo.

He urged masses to cooperate with the district administration in cleanliness and beautification of the city.