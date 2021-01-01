UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2021 To Bring About Good Time For Pakistan: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:55 PM

2021 to bring about good time for Pakistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government's resolve to uplift the people's living standard and improve justice system, hoped that the new year 2021 would bring about good time for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government's resolve to uplift the people's living standard and improve justice system, hoped that the new year 2021 would bring about good time for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his first interview of the new year with a private television channel (Dunya news), said all the reshuffles in Federal and provincial cabinets, and bureaucracy would become irrelevant before a question whether Imran Khan had improved the lives of people after five years.

"You get a mandate for five years. I will not commit to not change my team.

I am the captain and always kept changing the team. I have to win the match. I have to make Pakistan win." Imran Khan expressed the hope that after five years, the common man would acknowledge uplift in his living standard and justice system, and feel that he was out of poverty.

Calling him a prime minister of the common man, not the elite class, he said the first two years were very tough.

"These were the most difficult years of my life. I have very good feelings. My instinct is saying that 2021 will bring about a very good time for Pakistan," the prime minister remarked.

/More

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Man TV All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore police conducted 5540 search, sweep operati ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure strict punishment to accused of tem ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq Assassinate ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors Delegation calls on Additional Chief Secre ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt sets up Provincial Vaccine Administrati ..

6 minutes ago

Another patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.