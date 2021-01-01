2021 to bring about good time for Pakistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government's resolve to uplift the people's living standard and improve justice system, hoped that the new year 2021 would bring about good time for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government's resolve to uplift the people's living standard and improve justice system, hoped that the new year 2021 would bring about good time for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his first interview of the new year with a private television channel (Dunya news), said all the reshuffles in Federal and provincial cabinets, and bureaucracy would become irrelevant before a question whether Imran Khan had improved the lives of people after five years.

"You get a mandate for five years. I will not commit to not change my team.

I am the captain and always kept changing the team. I have to win the match. I have to make Pakistan win." Imran Khan expressed the hope that after five years, the common man would acknowledge uplift in his living standard and justice system, and feel that he was out of poverty.

Calling him a prime minister of the common man, not the elite class, he said the first two years were very tough.

"These were the most difficult years of my life. I have very good feelings. My instinct is saying that 2021 will bring about a very good time for Pakistan," the prime minister remarked.

/More