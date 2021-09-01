UrduPoint.com

2021 World 5G Convention Opens In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

2021 World 5G Convention opens in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The 2021 World 5G Convention opened in Beijing, with over 1,500 industry experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from 20 countries participating online and offline.

The convention, themed "5G+ By All For All," focuses on jointly building digital infrastructures, promoting industrial cooperation, and facilitating international cooperation and industrial chain collaboration and innovation in the field of 5G, ECNS reported.

The three-day event features forums, exhibitions and a 5G-based application design competition. Eight of 11 forums focus on 5G applications in the fields of industrial internet, carbon reduction, health, education, 2022 Winter Olympics, and media.

World 5G Convention is the world's first international conference in the 5G field. The first edition of this event was held in Beijing in 2019.

