2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit featuring 20 sub-forums under the theme of "Toward a New Era of Digital Civilization -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" kicked off in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province, ECNS-China news service reported on Monday.

The sub-forums will contribute insights on data governance, the rule of law on the internet, social responsibilities of tech companies, global COVID-19 response and international communication among other topics of public interest through discussions on new internet technology trends including 5G, artificial intelligence, open-source ecology, internet of the next generation, data and algorithm.

Beside, some latest technologies are also on display at the Light of Internet Expo.