2022 China Tourism and Culture Week to kick off in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of online activities to celebrate the global "2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" in September.

The official "2022 Chinese Tourism Culture Week" launch ceremony is scheduled to be held in Beijing on 6th September.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping will attend and address the event. In conjunction with the launch ceremony, the 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week will start in September and end on September 15.

The event intends to promote Tourism and Culture on six themed topics including "City Constructions", "Intangible Cultural Heritage for Poverty Reduction", "Yellow River Culture", "The Silk Road", "Rural Revitalization" and "China travel Course".

Documentaries focusing on Intangible Cultural Heritage in Xizang, Jiangxi, Guangdong, and Beijing aim to portray intangible cultural heritage's role in poverty reduction across China.

A week full of Cultural and Tourism enrich activities will provide a cultural and tourism feast for the viewers across Pakistan. So join us online to appreciate and experience China's magnificent natural scenery, colorful cultural deposits, rapid urban and rural development, and the beautiful visualization of people living and working in peace and contentment.

In the following weeks, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will share various interesting virtual and online activities through short videos, trailers and posters covering performance, culture, cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and more.