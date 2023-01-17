UrduPoint.com

2022 Fifth Warmest Year On Record; Trend Alarming: NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming: NASA

Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by (NASA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by (NASA).

Continuing the planet's long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0.89 degrees Celsius, above the average for NASA's baseline period 1951-1980, scientists from NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York reported.

"This warming trend is alarming," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Our warming climate is already making a mark: Forest fires are intensifying; hurricanes are getting stronger; droughts are wreaking havoc and sea levels are rising. NASA is deepening our commitment to do our part in addressing climate change," said Nelson.

The past nine years have been the warmest years since modern record-keeping began in 1880. This meant Earth in 2022 was about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 1.11 degrees Celsius, warmer than the late 19th-century average, the study said.

"The reason for the warming trend is that human activities continue to pump enormous amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and the long-term planetary impacts will also continue," said Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS.

Recently, NASA scientists, as well as international scientists, determined carbon dioxide emissions were the highest on record in 2022, the study said.

NASA also identified some super-emitters of methane - another powerful greenhouse gas - using the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation instrument that was launched to the International Space Station last year, nasa.gov reported.

The Arctic region continues to experience the strongest warming trends - close to four times the global average - according to GISS research presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, as well as a separate study.

Communities around the world are experiencing impacts scientists see as connected to the warming atmosphere and ocean. Climate change has intensified rainfall and tropical storms deepened the severity of droughts and increased the impact of storm surges.

Related Topics

Storm World Nelson New York Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

4 minutes ago
 Effective measures needed to increase equine popul ..

Effective measures needed to increase equine population: Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

4 minutes ago
 Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

1 minute ago
 German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade War ..

German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

1 minute ago
 Balochistan achieving development goals in leaders ..

Balochistan achieving development goals in leadership of CM Bizenjo: Balochistan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.