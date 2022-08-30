UrduPoint.com

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ Being Launched Today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) The "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan" is being launched by government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, will also deliver remarks in his capacity as the Chairperson of the "Relief Coordination Committee" constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Floods Response Plan has been prepared in close coordination with NDMA. Chairman NDMA L. Gen Akhtar Nawaz will also brief the Session.

Also speaking at the event will be the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Islamabad, and the Assistant Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The launch event will be attended by all UN Member States as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

