UrduPoint.com

2022: The Year Pakistani Entertainment Industry Marks A Historic Comeback

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

2022: The year Pakistani entertainment industry marks a historic comeback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :As 2022 is about to take its final bow, adding a fair share in the revival of the Pakistani entertainment industry while bringing audiences back to cinemas, Pakistani films got the cash registers ringing at the box office.

With back-to-back hit films smashing global records, Pakistani cinema staged a comeback in 2022 like never before which made Pakistan a pivotal part of global entertainment.

Starting with Bilal Lashari's directorial 'The Legends of Maula Jatt', the cinematic masterpiece became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with a total of 2.38 billion worldwide collections.

Rewriting the history of Pakistani cinema, the film has been honored as the second-highest-earning film in the UK for the year 2022 as well as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway.

Adding to the list, Humayun Saeed starrer 'London Nahi Jaunga', a spin-off of the 2017 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi', became the second-highest-grossing Pakistani film and the third-highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

Versatile starlet Humayun Saeed, added another feather to his cap as he paved his way to Netflix's cult web series 'The Crown', portraying Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon.

Apart from the highest-grossing films, 2022 marked the international debut of top-notch Pakistani celebs such as Sajal Aly made her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with Jemima Goldsmith's film "What's love got to do with it" while Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat along with the veteran actress Samina Ahmed enchanted the international audience with their stellar performance in 'Ms Marvel'.

Last but not the least, A-list Pakistani star Atiqa Odho and tv anchor Tauseeq Haider are all set to debut their international acting career with the Turkish drama serial "Koyu Beyaz".

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Punjab Norway London Toronto United Kingdom Mehwish Hayat Humayun Saeed Atiqa Odho 2017 TV All From Industry Share Asia Netflix Billion Fawad Khan Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

10 minutes ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

10 minutes ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

48 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

1 hour ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.