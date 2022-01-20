2022 to be year of revival of Pakistani cinema: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that 2022 would be the year of revival for the Pakistani cinema.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Film Week was starting in Dubai Expo from today.

He said that 11 Pakistani films would be screened in Pakistan Enclosure from March 21 to 26.

The minister said that this year ptv's film division has also been set up which would make ten films through public-private sector cooperation.