2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be held in November

The 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit is slated to be held from Nov. 9 to 11 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit is slated to be held from Nov. 9 to 11 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This year's event will be the first summit convened by the WIC since the international organization's inauguration in July, and it will be held both online and offline.

Some 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions will attend the conference in person or virtually, contributing their wisdom to the construction of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, said Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC.

The event will feature 20 sub-forums and a series of activities, including a ceremony to announce the world's leading scientific and technological internet achievements, a showcase of excellent projects on the joint construction of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, a themed expo conference, and a global internet competition, CGTN reported.

Two reports, namely the "World Internet Development Report 2022" and the "China Internet Development Report 2022," will be released during the event.