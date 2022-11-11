UrduPoint.com

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Sees Record Participants

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit sees record participants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit that concluded Friday saw the participation, online and offline, of record 2,100 guests from over 120 countries and regions.

The summit has been held for nine consecutive years and this year's event is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference following the WIC's inauguration as an international organization earlier this year.

Apart from various sub-forums, this year's Wuzhen Summit featured the WIC Member Representative Symposium for the first time.

The symposium attracted more than 30 WIC member representatives from international organizations, leading global internet firms, industrial bodies and organizations, ecns.cn reported .

A total of 12 Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace and 15 World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements were commended at the summit.

The event also saw the release of the World Internet Development Report 2022 and the China Internet Development Report 2022.

Related Topics

Internet World China Event From

Recent Stories

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

21 minutes ago
 What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.