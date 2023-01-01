UrduPoint.com

2023 May Bring Political Stability, Prosperity In Country: CM Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

2023 may bring political stability, prosperity in country: CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his message on the eve of new year said that 2023 is a harbinger of good news to the Pakistani nation and we solemnly make a new pledge to forget our old enmities and distribute love among one another. The Chief Minister prayed that may the new year brings economic, political stability and prosperity in the country. He outlined that we pledge to work with more zeal and fervour for the progress of our dear homeland adding that the mission to ensure well-being of the people will continue.

The Chief Minister maintained that the objective which we adhere upon ourselves to serve the religion will further be taken forward. He underscored that we have to make a pledge to learn from our past mistakes and move ahead with reformation in future.

The Chief Minister stated that Insha Allah the new year would rise with the good news and hope of a bright future, strong economy and progress of Pakistan.

