2023 Will Be Year Of Balochistan's Development: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said 2023 will be the year of development of Balochistan's natural resources and we will continue to strive to make it a developed and peaceful province in the coming year.

In his New Year message, the CM said "we should review our achievements and shortcomings while welcoming the new year at the end of 2022".

The construction of the province entered with the commitment of development, peace, development, prosperity and stability will be our goals in the year 2023.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs of the war on terror and said that the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies will bear fruit.

"Our determination is higher than the challenges faced and we hope that the new year will be a year of new hopes, courage and achievements for the people of Balochistan", he added.

He prayed that may the year 2023 bring peace, enabling the government to rid our country of the monster of terrorism.

