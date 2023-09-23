2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to be held in November

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 2023 World internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit is set to be held from Nov. 8 to 10 in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, the organizers said on Thursday.

As this year marks the 10th year that the WIC Wuzhen Summit is held, the 2023 edition will feature new activities including the awarding of honorary titles and the inauguration of a global youth leadership program under the framework of the WIC, Xinhua reported.

Themed on "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit will be attended by guests from home and abroad.

This year's event will feature 20 sub-forums on topics such as the Global Development Initiative, coordinated transformation toward digitalization and green growth, and artificial intelligence.