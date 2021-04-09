20234 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 8 died in 24 hours

With an addition of 259 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 20234 including 18607 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1627 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :With an addition of 259 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 20234 including 18607 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1627 from other districts.

District Health Coordinator C-virus management, Dr Jawad Zahid told APP here Friday, 17006 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 5369 including 3123 were quarantined at homes and 2246 in isolation.

"Presently 193 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,123 in Institute of Urology and 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ", he added.

Dr Jawad updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 85 belonged to Rawal Town,65 Potohar town, 65 Rawalpindi cant, 6 Gujar khan,11 Taxila, 8 Kahuta, 4 Kotli sattian, 3 Attock, 3 Islamabad, 2 Chakwal and one from Murree, Jehlum, Haripur, Mandi Bahudin, and Rahim Yar Khan each, while 8 have died during the last 24 hours with 4 belonged to Rawalpindi and 4 other districts.