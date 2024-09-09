20,237 Farmers Eligible For Kissan Cards In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) As many as 20,237 farmers have so far been declared eligible for kissan cards in the district.
Official sources on Monday said that 44,288 farmers would be issued ‘Kissan Cards’ on a
first 'come-first served basis'.
He said that farmers having agriculture land from 1-12.
5 acres would be eligible for the cards.
The kissan card would be helpful for farmers in seeking interest free loans up to Rs 150,000
for purchasing fertilizer, pesticides and seeds from the designated dealers.
He said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for the welfare of farmers
and kissan card was a revolutionary programme in this regard.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt announces establishment of KMU branches in DI Khan, Karak, Chitral, NMDs1 minute ago
-
Absconder held with illegal arms, drugs in Tank1 minute ago
-
Three killed, five injured near Neelum Valley car accident2 minutes ago
-
Ulema's role pivotal in upholding peace in society: Governor2 minutes ago
-
LESCO high-ups discuss steps to curb corruption2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister hosts networking dinner for Consul Generals ahead of IMSEC-202422 minutes ago
-
Father arrested over killing son31 minutes ago
-
Kundi call for action against those involved in vandalism during PTI’s public meeting31 minutes ago
-
UNDP’s GLOF-II project to tackle Climate Change challenges in Swat31 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Naqvi condemns firing on police van in Panjgur32 minutes ago