2024 Elections: ECP Achieves Milestone With Completion Of Ballot Paper Printing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully completed the printing of 260 million ballot papers for all Constituencies in the country ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to ECP spokesman, "National Assembly ballots are identifiable by green paper, whereas Provincial Assembly ballots are printed on white paper. Except for 31 districts, the distribution of printed ballot papers has been finalized across the nation."

Printing, which commenced on January 14, concluded by February 3. In compliance with a Supreme Court directive, ballot papers for 11 National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly constituencies underwent reprinting, with the original ones set for destruction as per the court order.

ECP officials disclosed that this time, a total of 260 million ballot papers were printed, reflecting a 54.74% rise in candidates compared to the 2018 elections. Despite a 195% surge in demand for special paper, effective management led to a reduction from 2400 tonnes to 2177 tonnes.

The distribution of printed ballot papers comprises 5% single-column, 50% double-column, 30% three-column, 11.15% four-column, and 2.4% five-column formats, gearing up for the scheduled February 8 polls. Political parties and independent candidates are actively participating in campaigns, with the election drive slated to conclude on February 6 at 12 pm.

