2024 Round-up: Islamabad Police Achieves 75% Reduction In Serious Crimes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has marked a significant achievement, reporting a 75% reduction in serious crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year.
This milestone was shared during the annual review meeting led by Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Ali Raza in the Federal capital, an official told APP.
Serious crime statistics
According to official data, serious crimes in Islamabad decreased from 269 cases in 2023 to 200 in 2024. This significant decline is attributed to the proactive measures and strategic planning implemented by the Operations Division.
DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the police’s vigilant efforts, including targeted operations and improved intelligence systems, have played a pivotal role in enhancing the city's security.
Arrests and recoveries
The Operations Division made 24,387 arrests in various criminal cases throughout the year, recovering stolen goods valued at over Rs. 2.38 billion. The crackdown on criminal elements also led to the dismantling of 657 gangs involving 1,531 individuals. Vehicles recovered included 429 cars and 763 motorcycles.
Drug control efforts
Under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign, the Islamabad Police registered 1,723 cases and apprehended 1,811 individuals involved in drug trafficking. This included 45 suspects targeting educational institutions. Recovered contraband included 417 kg of hashish, 533 kg of heroin, 24 kg of crystal meth (ice), and 18,931 bottles of alcohol.
Specialized units and new initiatives
The introduction of specialized units such as Margalla Patrol, Ababeel Squad, and City Watchers has contributed significantly to crime prevention. These units are tasked with ensuring constant surveillance and rapid response to incidents.
Achievements and challenges
The Islamabad Police managed security at 1,628 law and order events during the year, with commendable dedication despite numerous challenges. Tragically, four officers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, while 29 were recognized for their bravery and awarded medals.
“Protecting the lives and property of our citizens remains our foremost responsibility. Our teams are working relentlessly to make Islamabad a model of safety,” DIG Ali Raza remarked, expressing his gratitude to the force for their unwavering commitment.
