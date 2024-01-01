2024 to be year of peace, security & prosperity: CM Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that 2024 would prove to be a year of peace, security, and prosperity for the nation and take measures for people's welfare by completing ongoing development projects.

In his congratulatory message on Sunday, he said that we should review our achievements and shortcomings while welcoming the New Year at the end of 2023.

He said that we would enter the new year with determination to build and develop the country and the province, peace, development, prosperity, and stability could be our goals in the New Year.

2024 will be the year of development of natural resources of Balochistan and we can strive to make Balochistan developed and peaceful in the coming year, he said.

The CM said that the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies were our assets and torch.

While saluting the martyrs of the war against terrorism, he said that the Pakistani nation is an example of unity and determination despite going through difficult situations saying that we have to learn from the mistakes of the past and move forward with determination to improve the future.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that our resolve was higher than the challenges and the new year would be a year of new hopes, encouragement, and achievements for the people of Balochistan.