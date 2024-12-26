2025 must be year of progress, unity for country: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday said that national unity and accountability was pivotal for steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity in the coming year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has set the country on the right path of progress and stability.

"We must strive to make 2025 a year of development and prosperity for the country. Hope is essential, and efforts must align with this vision," he said.

The minister welcomed recent steps toward political reconciliation, including the formation of negotiation committees by both sides and agreements to avoid divisive rhetoric.

He urged all political leaders to engage constructively while respecting the democratic mandate of each party.

Answering a question, he called for the strict accountability for those involved in the events of May 9, describing it a tragic chapter in the nation's history. "The nation cannot move forward unless those responsible for such extreme actions are brought to justice,” he added.

Minister concluded by calling on all stakeholders to prioritize the nation's development and work collectively toward a brighter future.

"Our country will progress when all factions unite with a shared purpose of prosperity," he said.