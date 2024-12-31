Open Menu

2025 To Bring Prosperity, Development In Country: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the advent of the New Year, expressing optimism that 2025 would usher in peace, progress and prosperity for Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the dawn of a new year brings with it renewed hope and aspirations, said a news release issued here Tuesday.

He emphasized that this moment provides an opportunity for introspection, reaffirming our collective resolve to steer the country towards progress.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Parliament, he reiterated its commitment to promoting democratic values, ensuring good governance and addressing public concerns.

Ayaz Sadiq urged all political parties to shun their differences and resolve issues through dialogue, emphasizing the need to work together for the nation’s development.

He expressed the hope that the coming year would be marked by unity, stability and prosperity of the country.

The Speaker further expressed the confidence that the year 2025 would open new avenues of development for the country and elevate its stature on the global stage.

He appealed to the people to rise above political and social divides and contribute collectively to build a stronger, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq appealed to the nation to offer special prayers for the freedom and self-determination of their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to endure oppression and brutality.

He expressed hope that 2025 would bring peace and harmony to Palestine and Kashmir.

Ayaz Sadiq urged the international community to take notice of the grave human rights violations occurring in Palestine and Kashmir and to play an active role in ensuring a just resolution to these conflicts.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah also congratulated the nation on the eve of the New Year.

He highlighted that the New Year offers an opportunity to draw inspiration from past achievements and learn from challenges to move forward.

Ghulam Mustafa emphasized that a strong and vibrant Parliament is key to Pakistan's development and stability.

He urged the public to foster unity and solidarity and work collectively for the country's progress and prosperity.

The Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty that 2025 would be a year of peace, growth, and blessings for Pakistan, bringing joy and prosperity to the lives of its citizens.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Parliament, Ghulam Mustafa assured that every effort would be made to enact effective legislation to address public issues and protect their rights.

