202,500 Pay Orders Distributed Under PSER In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday said that the government of Punjab was distributing pay orders of Rs 10,000 among the deserving people registered under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday said that the government of Punjab was distributing pay orders of Rs 10,000 among the deserving people registered under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER).

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on delivering pay orders, he directed the officials concerned to maintain separate records of those whose pay orders were returned.

The Commissioner directed to trace the people through their mobile numbers if their addresses were not marked out.

Khattak instructed all officers to fulfil their duties honestly and vigilantly so that deserving people could get this financial benefit promptly.

Giving a briefing on the delivery of the pay orders under the Ramazan Package, Commissioner Rawalpindi was informed that a total of 274,987 beneficiaries were registered in the PSER in Rawalpindi Division.

”So far 258,552 pay orders have been received across the division, out of which 202,500 have been distributed including 73,477 in Rawalpindi district, 31803 in Attock, 30,867 Jhelum, 38,181 Chakwal, 22,101 Talla Gang and 6071 in Murree.”

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Director Local Government Sabitin Kazmi and other concerned officers were also present.

