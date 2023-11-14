Open Menu

202,975 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated Since Sept 17: KP Home Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 07:01 PM

202,975 illegal immigrants repatriated since Sept 17: KP Home Dept

About 202, 975 foreigners have returned to their countries since September 17 as the repatriation of illegal immigrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) About 202, 975 foreigners have returned to their countries since September 17 as the repatriation of illegal immigrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway.

"Some 15,938 families comprising 57,285 males, 44,460 females and 101,230 children have crossed the border" a KP Home Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said majority of the illegal immigrants passed through the Torkham border and some through Angor Adda in South Waziristan.

"Free transport facility is being provided to the illegal immigrants from Landi Kotal holding camp upto the Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan," he added.

