UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

202nd Birth Anniversary Of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Celebrated

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:48 PM

202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan celebrated

Rich tributes were paid to the great visionary and reformer of subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 202nd birth anniversary observed under the aegis of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Rich tributes were paid to the great visionary and reformer of subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 202nd birth anniversary observed under the aegis of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Justice Haziqul Khairi said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had a futuristic approach and for the better future of Muslims, he initiated education movement and established a chain of academic institutes,said a statement on Monday.

Sir Syed focused on getting scientific education and paved the way for an independent state for Muslims of South Asia, he added.

Noted scholar and educationist, Professor Anwar Ahmed Zai said that Sir Syed Ahmad khan had always emphasized on learning English because he knew this language was going to be an international language.

Related Topics

Technology Education Aligarh Muslim Asia

Recent Stories

High interest rates pushing industrial sector to g ..

3 minutes ago

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

8 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

5 minutes ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.