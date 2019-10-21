202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan celebrated

Rich tributes were paid to the great visionary and reformer of subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 202nd birth anniversary observed under the aegis of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Rich tributes were paid to the great visionary and reformer of subcontinent Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on his 202nd birth anniversary observed under the aegis of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Justice Haziqul Khairi said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had a futuristic approach and for the better future of Muslims, he initiated education movement and established a chain of academic institutes,said a statement on Monday.

Sir Syed focused on getting scientific education and paved the way for an independent state for Muslims of South Asia, he added.

Noted scholar and educationist, Professor Anwar Ahmed Zai said that Sir Syed Ahmad khan had always emphasized on learning English because he knew this language was going to be an international language.