203 commercial vehicles impounded over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :District regional transport authority (RTA) impounded 203 commercial vehicles and issued challans to many others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure during a crackdown launched across the district in the ongoing month.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles involved in violations of corona SoP.

The RTA team challaned 281 commercial vehicles and impounded 203 during separate operations.

The RTA team also imposed fine of over Rs 800,000 on many other commercial vehicles over violations while route permits of 50 vehicles were also cancelled by the team during the ongoing month.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk by violating coronavirus standard operating procedure. He said that vaccination was being ensured at all bus stands of the district.