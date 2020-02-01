UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

203 Housing Societies Declared Illegal In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:36 PM

203 Housing societies declared illegal in Rawalpindi

As many as 203 housing societies operating in Rawalpindi, Potohar town Tehsil administration Murree

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) As many as 203 housing societies operating in Rawalpindi, Potohar town Tehsil administration Murree, Taxila and Gujar Khan have been declared illegal.According to media reports Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) as per its list have declared 79 housing societies have been declared illegal within the jurisdiction of RDA, 46 in Potohar town49 in Murree, 24 in Taxila and 5 in Gujjar Khan.79 illegal societies are sprawling in 29 Mauzajat of Rawalpindi.

District government has imposed ban on advertisement and purchase and sale of plots in these illegal housing societies. Anti Corruption has been tasked to keep a strict watch over the activities of the housing societies which are functioning illegally.Director anti corruption has asked the citizens to contact anti corruption in case of any complaint.

However thousands of overseas Pakistanis have made investment in these societies and this robust amount is feared to sink in this scam.

Related Topics

Corruption Murree Sale Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Media Government Housing

Recent Stories

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Hatta Bord ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of 5 Central Asian Countries to ..

6 minutes ago

'Not forgotten': grieving Lakers honor Bryant

6 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 5% in 1st ha ..

15 minutes ago

Bacha Khan University BA, BSc examinations to comm ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan names 16-player squad for Rawalpindi Test

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.