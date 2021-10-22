UrduPoint.com

203 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 203 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab out of which 103 case from Lahore.

Ina statement, he elaborated that 34 case reported from Rawalpindi, 8 from Multan, 6 from Bahawalpur and 4 from Sialkot, 3 each from Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan respectively.

He said that 450,340 people were vaccinated in the province, getting a total to 56,901,431 people coverage overall in Punjab.

So far, the total number of cases has reached 438,650 besides, 417,512 patients have fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,258 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 3 deaths have been reported from Lahore whereas 7 deaths have been reported in Punjab due to coronavirus taking the total telly to 12,880.

During the last 24 hours, 15,406 tests were conducted making a total of 7,782,084 tests, he added.

The overall rate of positivity of coronavirus, during the last 24 hours, was recorded at 1.3 per cent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.2 per cent, 1.3 per cent in Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, 1.9 per cent in Multan and 0.1 per cent in Gujranwala.

