Open Menu

2,030 Arrested For Kite Flying

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

2,030 arrested for kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively ensuring strict enforcement of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Amended Kite Flying Prohibition Bill.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, a total of 2,030 accused have been arrested across Punjab, including Lahore, for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act, and 1,993 cases have been registered. Additionally, 420,266 kites, 14,139 spools of kite string recovered, and 1,731 case challans have been submitted.

In Lahore alone, 534 accused have been arrested, 542 cases have been registered, while 19,508 kites and 779 spools of kite string have been seized. Last year, across Punjab, including Lahore, 12,525 accused were arrested, and 11,866 cases were registered.

The IG Punjab has instructed supervisory officers to ensure strict implementation of the Amended Kite Flying Prohibition Bill. He directed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify crackdowns against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. The IG Punjab further emphasized that this life-threatening activity will not be tolerated, and those involved in this deadly trade will face zero tolerance. He also ordered strict action against those engaged in the online sale of metallic kite strings and kites.IG Punjab urged parents to keep their children away from this dangerous activity, while citizens were encouraged to demonstrate responsibility by reporting kite flying incidents to Helpline 15.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

25 minutes ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

2 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

4 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

4 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

5 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

5 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

6 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

7 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan