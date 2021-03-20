UrduPoint.com
2033 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

2033 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Another 2033 cases of coronavirus were reported with 25 deaths in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 195,087 while death toll 5,942 and recoveries 175,265.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1262 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,8 in Kasur,14 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,13 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Jehlum,79 in Gujranwala,21 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Narowal,14 in Hafizabad,89 in Sialkot,40 in Gujrat,110 in Faisalabad,9 in Toba Tek Singh,17 in Chineot,2 in Jhang,29 in Sargodha,32 in Khoshab,6 in Bhakkar, 19 in Multan,3 in Vehari,12 in Khanewal,3 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 180 in Rajanpur,8 in Bahawalpur,2 in Bahawalnagar,13 in Okara, 3 in Pakpatan and 19 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,614,105 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

