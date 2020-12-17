203,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed Rs 203,500 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 850 points and found 94 violations while cases were also registered against 20 violators.

The magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibleson the government rates.