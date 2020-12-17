UrduPoint.com
203,500 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:02 PM

Price control magistrates imposed Rs 203,500 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :price control magistrates imposed Rs 203,500 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 850 points and found 94 violations while cases were also registered against 20 violators.

The magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibleson the government rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

