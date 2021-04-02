2,038 bags of hoarded sugar seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A special team of the district administration Friday seized 2,038 bags of hoarded sugar at Main Multan Road, Mauza Maraka.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed carried out an operation against hoarders, profiteers and seizes the sugar bags of 50-kg each.

The assistant commissioner warned hoarders that action was under way in every tehsil of the city without any discrimination and all the hoarded stocks would be seized by the department.