2,038 Bags Of Hoarded Sugar Seized

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

2,038 bags of hoarded sugar seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A special team of the district administration Friday seized 2,038 bags of hoarded sugar at Main Multan Road, Mauza Maraka.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed carried out an operation against hoarders, profiteers and seizes the sugar bags of 50-kg each.

The assistant commissioner warned hoarders that action was under way in every tehsil of the city without any discrimination and all the hoarded stocks would be seized by the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

