2039 lockdown violators arrested from across province in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Police arrested as many as 2039 citizens, in period of a week from April 19 to 26, for violation of lockdown under Section 144 CrPc imposed by the provinicial government.

According to Spokesman to Sindh Police, in total 2039 persons were arrested and 671 cases were registered from across the province in a week.

As per the data, 452 citizens were apprehended and 172 cases were registered on April 19.

On April 20, police arrested 444 and registered 144 cases. Similarly, 347 arrests with 119 cases were registered on April 21.

The police arrested 204 and registered 65 cases on April 22 while on April 23 number of arrests was 172 with 48 cases registered.

On April 24, police arrested 203 violators of lockdown and registered 52 cases. On April 25 as many as 65 persons were booked with registration of 23 cases while on April 26, 152 were arrested and 48 cases were registered.

Over 31 thousand personnel are deployed across the province to implement the lockdown orders issued by the Sindh government.